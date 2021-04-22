Council to reopen customer service points across north-east

Customer service points across the north-east are to reopen from Monday in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Aberdeenshire Council is opening the doors of its help points in Banff, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Peterhead and Ellon for the first time since December.

All the facilities have opened in their usual places except for Ellon, which has moved to Ellon Library on an appointment-only basis.

Customer numbers will be restricted and physical distancing measures will be in force, with signage and floor markings also in place at all sites.

Since services closed customers have been able to make payments for services using Post Office, PayPoint or AllPay services, and those options will remain in place.

Kate Bond, the council’s head of customer and digital services, said: “We’re very pleased to be reopening our service points and would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while they were closed.

“Social distancing measures will be in place at all our venues, and in the case of Ellon appointments must be made in advance, but more than anything we are looking forward to welcoming people back.”