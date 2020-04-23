Council to remove section of shut north-east bridge to prevent public using it

A north-east footbridge is to be permanently closed with the removal of a walkway section.

Lossiemouth’s East Beach crossing was declared dangerously unsafe by bridge engineers last July.

It is due to be replaced over the next 18 months with the Scottish Government-funded process to design and build a new connection under way.

Although it is at the early stages.

Barriers preventing public access to the bridge have been repeatedly vandalised, and with warmer weather attracting more to the beach there are fears that more pedestrians will attempt to use the crossing.

Moray Council will remove one of the centre spans, which are the weakest section of the structure, to prevent any further use.

The operation will be carried out by local authority staff over the next weeks.

Councillor Graham Leadbitter, leader of Moray Council, said they must act to protect even those foolhardy enough to keep using the footbridge.

“There is great concern that further and rapid deterioration will occur, particularly the centre spans, with weather and pedestrian use,” he said.

“If these centre spans collapse into the river below we could be dealing with a tragedy, which can be avoided by taking this action.

“I’m sure the people of Lossiemouth will agree with this action, taken as it is with the best interests of public safety at heart.

“The Scottish Government have pledged to fund a replacement, and we are well underway with the necessary steps to make that happen.

“Meantime our paramount duty here is one of public protection.”