Council to provide school meal payments to eligible families during October holidays

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it will be providing free school meals to families through the October holidays.

In a letter to parents and carers, education director Laurence Findlay thanked them for their support during the return to classroom after lockdown.

“As we approach the end of term I just wanted to get in touch to say thank you so much for your patience, understanding and support during our first term of operating in a different, Covid-secure way,” Mr Findlay wrote.

“We hope you have some time to relax during the holiday period and look forward to welcoming all of our children and young people back after the break. ”

The letter outlined the authority’s commitment to providing school meal payments directly to eligible families throughout the break.

In addition to the £2.50 payment per lunch per day, a £1 breakfast payment will also be

allocated.

It added: “Families already in receipt of free school meals – not those offered universally in P1-3 – will automatically receive the payment of £17.50 per child per week and do not need to do anything new to register.

“Payments will be issued on Monday, October 12 although there may be some

variation as to when this appears in individuals’ bank accounts.

“The council is able to make this payment to families in the same way as is done for school clothing grants. This only applies to families who are eligible for clothing grants too.”

Mr Findlay also included a video for parents, where he delivered a message to encourage students and parents to “remain vigilant” since the virus is “still with us for some time to come”.

He said: “The holidays are a good time to reinforce the message that those over the age of 12 should be physically distancing in public spaces as much as possible – we know it’s different to school where distancing within year groups can be more difficult and it can be confusing.

“But if you’re out and about together please take the opportunity to talk about that all important ‘it’s not all or nothing’ message – every little helps and when in public places this helps to make others feel more comfortable – if you’re following the rules and respecting their space – too.”