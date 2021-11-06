Council to press ahead with George Street masterplan despite John Lewis departure

A consultation on plans to regenerate Aberdeen’s troubled George Street could go ahead – despite uncertainty over the future of the John Lewis building.

The department store announced earlier this year it would not be reopening its flagship branch in the city, leaving Norco House – the most recognisable building in the area – unoccupied.

However, despite the future of the building not yet being known, city council officials have decided to move forward with plans to revamp the area.

City leaders are keen to find out what people living in the area want to see as part of their £150 million masterplan to redesign the city centre and the beach.

Consultation on George Street future

And even though the next steps for the building are unclear, the local authority is set to undertake a “stakeholder engagement” exercise early next year, according to papers released ahead of the City Growth meeting next week.

George Street has been hit hard in recent years following the closure of Broadford Works nearly two decades ago.

Plans were lodged to turn the former industrial site, which has lain empty for several years, into an “urban village”.

But those fell by the wayside, and the site has become a target for anti-social behaviour.

Earlier this week we told how Aberdonians were refusing to shop online with John Lewis after the firm unveiled its latest Christmas advert, claiming its bosses had “abandoned” the city.

The retailer – which was the north-east’s last remaining department store – announced it would not reopen when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year.

‘Time for action’ after closure

Criticism was levelled at the council in June, as a public consultation on a £150m overhaul of the city centre and beach failed to mention the problems faced in the area.

As multi-million-pound plans for Union Street, the city centre and the beach began to emerge earlier this year, there were no signs of life after John Lewis.

But, the council’s city centre masterplan spokeswoman, Councillor Marie Boulton, told Aberdeen Journals that since efforts to persuade John Lewis to remain had failed, now was the time for action.

She said: “Given the uncertain nature of the John Lewis store and the 240 jobs that it supported, it would have been insensitive and unfair to ask people to decide the future of an area where there were ongoing redundancy consultations.

“Now that process has concluded an engagement exercise will be conducted to see ideas people have for the future of this centre area.”