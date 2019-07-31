Council to host live Q&A on Aberdeen’s controversial garden waste charge

Aberdeen City Council will host a live question-and-answer session on the subject of garden waste permits today.

Thousands of people have already signed up to the £30 service, and the local authority’s recycling team will hold an information session on the council Facebook page this evening.

Residents will be able to send questions to the page and receive answers from dedicated members of staff.

The session will run from 6-7pm.