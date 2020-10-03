Council to distribute sandbags in north-east town amid fears of impending floods

Aberdeenshire Council has asked residents and businesses in Stonehaven to put flood precautions in place ahead of severe weather expected later today and overnight.

Fearing the flood barriers that have been erected at the River Carron may not be sufficient to prevent water from overwhelming homes and other buildings, the local authority is also preparing sandbags for distribution.

They are available for residents and business owners to collect from Kirkton Roads Depot in the town.

A statement from the council said there is a “strong possibility” that some communities in Aberdeenshire could be cut off by flooded roads, adding that driving conditions are already “hazardous and worsening” due to the high winds and heavy rain caused by Storm Alex.

Those taking the roads today are urged to take extra care.

⚠️⚠️ Amber Warning updated ⚠️⚠️ Rain across northeastern parts of Scotland

Residents of Stonehaven are hoping not to see a repeat of the flooding that devastated businesses and homes in the middle of August.

Stonehaven Flood Action Group, a campaigning network for locals affected by the issue, last week posted a lengthy list of questions for SEPA, Aberdeenshire Council, Scottish Water and flood protection scheme contractor McLaughlin and Harvey, asking how the town can be reassured such an event would not happen again.

Yesterday, the group wrote: “The questions put to the four agencies last week are still to be answered so we can assume nothing more has been done to protect us.”

The amber weather warning that was issued by the Met Office to cover Aberdeen and most of Aberdeenshire has been extended until 6am tomorrow morning.

The meteorological body warned 40-70mm of rain was set to fall on the area, with 120mm possible over higher ground.

People in the area covered by the warning are told to expect power cuts, damage to buildings and a danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater.

Aberdeenshire Council has advised those affected to visit floodlinescotland.org.uk/your-home for advice on how to prepare.