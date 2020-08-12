Council thanks residents in Aberdeen for ‘resilience’ after lockdown extension

Council chiefs have thanked Aberdeen residents and businesses for their “resilience” after lockdown restrictions were extended.

Today the Scottish Government said that it was not yet safe to lift any of the restrictions, and that the position will be next reviewed on August 19.

Bars, pubs, restaurants, and cafes were required by law to close and residents were asked not to meet other households indoors or travel more than 5 miles for leisure or recreational purposes.

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “I would like to thank our citizens and local businesses for their continued resilience during these challenging times.

“I am sure that I am not alone in being disappointed to learn that the existing local restrictions currently in place will now be extended for a longer period of time.

“Aberdeen City Council continues to work with partner organisations, including NHS Grampian, so we can take the appropriate measures to limit the potential spread of Covid-19.”

The local authority said it, along with and health partners, have been working with the hospitality sector and licensed trade to ensure a safe return to business in line with the latest national guidance.

The council is also in discussions with the Scottish Government about what financial support might be available to local businesses directly affected by the restrictions.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-Leader of Aberdeen City Council, added: “We appreciate the huge efforts being made by everyone in Aberdeen in response to the restrictions.

“Now that the period has been extended, we must remain focused and adhere to the latest Scottish Government guidance as public safety remains paramount.

“All of us must adhere to the Scottish Government’s guidance to ensure the safety of everyone.”

It comes as youngsters in Aberdeen started a phased return to school, although flooding affected arrangements at some schools.

A risk assessment process and national guidance has resulted in a range of measures being put in place to support a safe return for children, young people and staff.

Orientation days are being held this week ahead of a planned full-time return on August 17.