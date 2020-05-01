Council team providing Aberdeen parents with learning packs during Covid-19 lockdown

Aberdeen City Council’s family learning service is helping parents to access educational resources during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Council officers are delivering family learning packs which contain books, activity sheets and other educational resources.

93 packs have been assembled with the majority of them delivered or ready for delivery to families of two or more children, while others have gone to households with four or more children.

An estimated 200 or more children will have benefitted from the packs upon completion of delivery.

Some 108 families are benefitting from advice and support on food, parenting, sleep, mental health, activities and free school meals.

A team of seven officers have taken part in almost 1,400 calls, video calls and WhatsApp conversations to help the families through the lockdown.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery convener, said: “My thanks go out to the family learning service who have all done such a great job in putting together the packs.

“But also our libraries, education, communities, parents as early education partners, Papeterie Crafts and local people who have donated teams.

“This is an important project during the current circumstances and helps ensure that no young children are disadvantaged.

“I’d also like to thank our officers who are doing a fantastic job in helping local families with advice and practical support and doing everything they can to maintain wellbeing during the pandemic.”