Aberdeen Budget 2020: Council tax to rise 4% – but toilets and libraries stay open

Council tax across Aberdeen is set to rise by 4% – after the budget outlining savings to plug a £37.9 million funding gap was approved.

The administrations’s proposed budget was passed, with 23 votes to 19 and three abstentions.

A number of cuts previously suggested by local authority officers were rejected, including removing funding for public toilets and the closure of libraries.

However, councillors did approve a rise for parking at off-street car parks with the rate to rise by 20p.

It is thought £170,000 each will be saved for long-stay, and short-stay parking, and on-street parking charge increases will bring in £200,000 extra for the council. Council rents are also set to rise by 4%.

Co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing added: “I think it’s telling that both opposition parties decided to adopt a great number of the proposals put forward by the administration.

“Despite the challenges we face, it’s never easy to find almost £38m of savings but I think we’ve managed to bring forward a budget that highlights channelling resources into early intervention and prevention. It’s protecting frontline services and jobs.”

Aberdeen Sports Village received a £29,000 cut but Sport Aberdeen received an increase in its funding to the sum of £250,000.

Dyce recycling centre will be closed, saving £80,000.

And free bread is also to be removed in schools, which will save the council another £80,000.

However, the decision to remove the catering option has been said to be on the nutritional advice of officers, and not just to save money.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll accused the administration, made up of the Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and Independence Alliance, of “stealing the bread from children’s mouths”.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “It was not a decision taken to try and save money, it was a decision taken after speaking to officers.

“They feel that nutritionally, and for the welfare of the children, it was best not to offer free bread any more.”

Mr Lumsden described the funding received by the council from the Scottish Government as “appalling” and said: “We have done all we can to try to protect frontline services.

“Things like libraries are going to be staying open.

“We have tried to be as efficient as possible to mitigate the impact on our citizens.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman previously said: “Despite a real-terms cut of £840m by the UK Government to Scotland’s discretionary resource budget since 2010-11, we have ensured our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement that supports vital public services.

“Local authorities will receive total funding from the Scottish Government of £11.3 billion in 2020-21.”

Of the 4% increase in council tax, 1% of the money has been pledged towards climate change.

Mr Lumsden added: “This council is overseeing the most significant period of transformation in the city’s history. I think the most important thing is that we are setting a new strategic direction for the city council.

“There’s a 4% rise in council tax, but one quarter of that is ringfenced for climate change activities. We’re looking at how we do everything to try to change and set an example as the city council.”

Mr Nicoll said the decision to increase council tax was “disappointing”.

He added: “What is happening is this money will simply be used to pay off the debt this administration is racking up.

“The SNP group will continue to fight for the people of Aberdeen.”