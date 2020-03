Plans to transform toilets at an Aberdeen primary school have been submitted by the council.

The work at Woodside Primary School is estimated to cost around £200,000 and would see the existing cubicles demolished and sanitary fixtures removed.

Contractors will install new fixtures, heating and a ventilation system and rerouting electrical services.

Additionally, new cubicle systems, vanity units, flooring and a wet wall will be constructed, along with a suspended ceiling system.