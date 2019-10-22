Council staff’s north-east talent contest a charity success

A north-east talent competition has raised money for a children’s charity.

Aberdeenshire’s Got Talent was a chance for council staff to show off their entertainment skills and was held at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Organised by Aberdeenshire Council colleagues Andrew Stewart and Sally Davis, the event raised a total of £1,600 for STV’s Children’s Appeal.

June Cranna, who works in the Business Services division, was crowned overall winner.

Honourable mentions were made about ICT’s Nikki Sandhu, who dazzled the audience with her salsa dancing, while Sam Gray, a drama teacher from Balmedie Primary School, moved the audience to tears with a performance of a song from the musical Waitress.

Andrew said: “The acts were great and the audience supportive.

“Massive thanks to Aberdeen Performing Arts for providing us a venue, STV’s Children’s Appeal for their guidance, Aberdeenshire Council for their support and to our judges from Original 106, STV and Lisa Lollipop.”

Council chief executive Jim Savege said: “Aberdeenshire’s Got Talent was a great example of our staff taking the initiative to arrange and participate in this great event.

“It was brilliant to see the staff working in a way that recognised a healthy and well performing organisation which celebrates the different skills and talents people have and has a heart.”