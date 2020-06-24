Council sets out plan to replace north-east bridge

A north-east council has set out the timeline for the replacement of a bridge.

Work to replace the timber crossing in Meiklemill will begin on Monday, July 6.

Aberdeenshire Council said the upgrade is due to completed by mid-August and for the duration of the project it will be closed to pedestrians.

Local authority bosses said the adjacent public car park which will accommodate a crane lifting pad and site welfare unit.

The bridge, which spans the River Ythan near Meiklemill Primary School and connects to Gordon Park, was damaged during Storm Frank in January 2016, and £40,000 was set aside last year for repairs.

Water damage and deterioration of the main parapet has led to the decision to replace the 45-year-old timber structure.

The existing footbridge will be demolished to make way for a new steel and timber structure.

Aberdeenshire Council said their construction team will carry out the demolition and preparatory works for the installation of the new bridge which is currently being manufactured by Beaver Bridges Ltd.