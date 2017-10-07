Council seeking four chiefs to help drive £125m cuts programme

Four new posts – with salaries totalling almost £500,000 – have been advertised to oversee £125 million of cost-cutting measures at Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority’s services could be outsourced under plans to deliver a “council of the future” and deliver savings against a backdrop of cuts to local government.

Four new director positions, each with a salary of £115,002, have been advertised on the city council’s website.

The council’s current directorates would be scrapped with new heads of “customer”, “commissioning”, “operations” and “resource management”.

The operations director will be responsible for leading, directing and implementing what has been called the new target operating model.

Councillors agreed to an array of proposals on Wednesday that include spending £4.5m over two years on a “digital partner” to drive more services online and save cash.

But critics have questioned the spending, raising fears more services going online would inevitably lead to job cuts.

Unite North-east regional representative Tommy Campbell said there is “no firm detail” as to the exact changes the new directors will be required to implement.

He added: “All we’re seeing is lots and lots of documents of wishy-washy content. I’m at a loss to understand what services are left to be digitised.”

Finance convener Douglas Lumsden said councillors approved business cases on Wednesday to deliver potential savings to council services, including shift patterns for waste services and changes to the team who look after cleaning, distribution and school crossings.

He added: “Once the business cases are done we will have a lot more detail on the direction we will take. We will have an implementation plan and it will become clearer the role technology will take in that.”

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott said: “Our focus is on creating a council fit for the future. The target operating model aims to create a customer-focused structure and a series of digital platforms that will change the way the organisation currently works.

“There is enormous work to be done to embrace digital technology for the benefit of those we serve and our staff – which will in turn ensure the financial sustainability of the council.

“Our duty as public servants is to ensure the people, place and economy of Aberdeen continue to prosper.

“We need to change in order to continue to do this – and we need strong, dynamic leaders to help us achieve our ambitions for the city.

“The job profiles are very clear in terms of what each role will encompass and what each individual will be required to implement.”