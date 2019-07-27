North-east council calls for housing tenants to have their say

A north-east local authority is seeking feedback from council tenants as part of a policy review.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking for views from council tenants as well as people on the waiting list on the policy that guides how properties are allocated.

The policy is being updated to take account of changes introduced by the Housing (Scotland) Act 2014 and a move towards reducing timescales for rehousing tenants.

The council currently has around 13,000 properties for rent and plans to invest more than £150 million in the delivery of affordable housing over the next five years as part of its Strategic Housing Investment Plan.

The plan could see more than 2,350 additional homes built across the area, with close to 2,000 of those proposed for social rent.

Open until August 23, the survey can be found at bit.ly/AlloPol