Council says Aberdeen pool project has ‘progressed significantly’ despite work not yet starting

Council bosses today said work has “progressed significantly” on a project to refurbish an Aberdeen swimming pool that closed more than a year ago.

The revamp of Northfield Pool, which has been shut for the last year-and-a-half, was revealed in March 2018.

However, as revealed in the Evening Express, work has yet to begin on the £1 million project and may not kick off until early 2020.

But a spokesman for Aberdeen City Council insisted the project has “progressed significantly” over the last 12 months, adding that only when a business case comes forward will the timelines for the project be known.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Sport Aberdeen runs Northfield Swimming Pool; a facility for which an Aberdeen City Council grant has been made available towards funding the overall upgrade works.

“Given the scale of the refurbishment proposed by Sport Aberdeen, the funding is subject to European procurement proposals which must be adhered to by all parties involved and only upon completion of design work.

“We are also providing officer support to Sport Aberdeen and the project has progressed significantly over the last 12 months as we now move into preparing the final business case, which will allow us to understand the timelines involved.”

Concerns have been raised over the delays to the project with claims that the local community is “extremely disappointed” about the way the matter has been handled.

The business case will not be submitted until September at the earliest, meaning it could be the beginning of 2020 before work begins.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said: “This comment doesn’t explain why things have taken this long to get to this stage, nor does it give any real indication of when the works will be finished.

“The community remains in limbo and there seems to be a very real perception that the Northfield community is simply being taken for granted in this process.”