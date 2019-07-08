Council review Aberdeen polling places and districts

Aberdeen city council is set to review polling places and districts for elections.

The assessment, which must be taken every five years, is intended to listen to feedback following recent elections and any changes in circumstances. For example, a polling place could be modified if it is found to be not fully accessible to disabled voters.

Representations are invited from elected individuals, political parties, electors or organisations with knowledge on the accessibility of people with different disabilities.

Anyone making a representation has been asked to offer alternative ideas. Submissions should be made in writing by post or by email by July 25.

For more information go to bit.ly/2S0NQaX

