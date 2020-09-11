Council reminds Aberdeen businesses hit by Covid-19 to apply for share of £1 million fund

Businesses in Aberdeen are being reminded to apply for support grants if they have been impacted by Covid-19.

A fund of £900,000 has been allocated to help the city’s hospitality sector after restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars were forced to close last month.

An additional £100,000 is available for firms who have seen a downturn in trade due to the impact on footfall and the ability of customers to travel for bookings or appointments.

This includes hair salons, beauty therapists, repair services, guest houses, jewellers and charity or community cafes.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “As a council, we will continue to work with partner organisations to ensure that we can do all that we can to support the business community here in Aberdeen through our social-economic recovery plan and the business support grant.”

Co-leader Jenny Laing added: “I would encourage any business that has been impacted by Covid-19 to apply or, at the very least, inquire as to whether or not they are entitled to a business support grant or a payment from the discretionary fund.

“Local businesses need all the help they can get, and we want to ensure they are able to access every penny they are entitled to.”

Development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), David Groundwater echoed the call and said the support would go “some way” to help businesses get back on their feet.

“The funds offer short-term help for businesses across the city that have been impacted by the local lockdown restrictions and will go some way to help businesses get back up to speed,” he said.

“We’d encourage any Aberdeen business, that has not already applied, to check the criteria for both funds and submit their application as soon as possible to allow successful awards to be made sooner rather than later.”

How does the fund work?

The fund operates as a two-tiered scheme, with a smaller grant of £1,000 for businesses with a Rateable Value (RV) of under £51,000 and a larger grant of £1,500 for those businesses with a RV over £51,000.

The full criteria and an application form can be found here. If you are unsure whether or not you are eligible for the fund please contact businessgrowth@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Updates on the route map and Aberdeen City Council’s ongoing response can be found on its website.