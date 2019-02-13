Council rejects ScotRail’s plans to revamp north-east train station

Plans to revamp a north-east railway station have been refused by a local authority.

Abellio ScotRail had submitted the proposals to Aberdeenshire Council to make changes at Stonehaven station.

The firm has previously said the investment would improve the facilities there.

Located on Arduthie Road in the seaside town, the stop was built in 1849 and is a Category B listed building.

The transport operator had wished to revamp platform two, as well as the underpass connecting the platforms.

Also included in the proposals were the refurbishment of the waiting room and disabled toilets, and new seats being added on the platform.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has refused listed building consent for the work to take place.

In its decision notice, the local authority did remark that facilities in the waiting room were “poor”.

A spokesman for ScotRail said the operator would be reviewing the local authority’s decision and taking a view on its next steps.

The decision statement by Aberdeenshire Council said: “It is clear that a modern railway station has significantly different requirements in terms of its functionality, operation and accessibility from the situation existing in the 1840’s when the station was built.

“The aim of improving the station’s appearance through refurbishment is welcomed. It is a key arrival point for tourists to the Stonehaven area as well as being a busy station for rail passengers in the region.

“It serves as a local commuting link as well as a stop on the London mainline and the Caledonian Sleeper route.

“The works as proposed would help to improve the physical condition of parts of the building which are in need of refurbishment/replacement.”

The decision notice added: “However, the proposal has not taken full account of the fact that it is Category B listed. The listing is a group listing which covers the whole station, not just the station hall.

“The works have been designed for cost effectiveness and ease of future maintenance rather than taking cognisance of the importance of the station as gateway to visitors of Stonehaven or the function of the site for its users and the high quality of design required at a B-listed asset.

“It would represent a missed opportunity to significantly improve both the station building itself and the shelter facilities for all users on the northbound platform.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We will look at the various options once we’ve had time to review the decision.”

The rail operator also submitted plans for Laurencekirk Station at the same time as the proposals for Stonehaven.

However, the scheme to upgrade the seats and waiting room on the Laurencekirk platform were approved by the local authority in November.