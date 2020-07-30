Council rejects plans for two stores next to Aberdeen’s Ikea

A proposal to build two retail units next to the Aberdeen Ikea has been refused again.

Project Triptych Ltd applied for planning permission to create two retail units on the land to the east of Ikea at Wellington Circle, beside the Starbucks, however it was initially refused by planners in March.

A review was sought and it was brought back to the local review body of Aberdeen City Council yesterday, where the refusal was upheld unanimously.

One objection was received on the application, from Ikea. It raised concerns such as a lack of provision for motorcycle and parent and child parking, no disabled parking and the servicing of the retail units from the car park impeding access to neighbouring shop frontages.

It also said that traffic surveying around the retail units were not adequately carried out.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, said: “I’m not happy with the blank wall facing onto the offices across the road, I don’t like that design. I am concerned about car parking because that does seem to take up rather a lot of spaces there. Pedestrian access I’m not sure about, waste disposal i’m not sure about. I’m on the side of the officers here.”

Councillor Tom Mason added: “There seems to be too many bits not fitting together with this proposal. Overall it just doesn’t match up therefore I have great reservations with it.”

Local review body convener Councillor Marie Boulton said: “I concur with the view. I remember there was a lot of concern around the development of the Starbucks. I think we were satisfied once we got in the landscaping it added something to the area. For me, this just doesn’t sit comfortably and I do support the officers recommendation of refusal.

“There is a detraction from the neighbourhood shopping centre in Cove that could be detrimental to them and also do have concerns about kids being attracted from the school wandering through the car park.”