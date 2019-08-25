Council reintroduces second bus on Aberdeen school route after issues

Council officials have reintroduced a second bus on an Aberdeen school route after parents complained of transport “carnage” in the first week of term.

The 52 service between Mannofield and Hazlehead Academy was reduced to one vehicle ahead of the new academic year following an assessment of passenger numbers in light of budget constraints.

However parents reported a number of issues with overcrowding following the first day of term on Wednesday.

Some pupils were also reportedly forced to walk to school as the bus was too full to accommodate them.

On the return journey, the bus was said to have been so packed that pupils missed their stop as they were unable to move.

It was described as “carnage” by parents on social media, with some claiming the situation would worsen in winter with fewer children walking or cycling to school.

Following a number of complaints, a council spokesman confirmed a review had been conducted into the decision to run with one bus.

He also confirmed a second, identical vehicle would operate the route from Monday.

He said: “While there is no statutory requirement for Aberdeen City Council to provide the 52 bus service, given that pupils are within the statutory walking distance for Hazlehead Academy which it serves, the service has nevertheless been historically provided by the council to augment existing commercial bus routes for pupils travelling to the school.

“The budgetary pressures on Aberdeen City Council are very real and well documented and resulted in a review of all services.

“As this is a local bus service, open to the public, there is no requirement for every passenger to have a seat, and standing passengers is acceptable in terms of health and safety and within the law.

“The vehicle has a maximum capacity for seated and standing passengers and will not exceed this.

“However, from today we are going to implement a duplicate vehicle so that should alleviate the problem.”

The announcement about the second bus being reintroduced was welcomed by local Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Yuill, who had raised the concerns of some parents with council staff in the wake of the complaints.

He said: “I am delighted common sense has prevailed in this situation. Quite clearly, the second bus should never have been withdrawn.”