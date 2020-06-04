Council recommended to authorise another traffic order on weak north-east bridge

North-east councillors will be asked to approve a new order banning traffic from travelling over a deteriorating bridge.

Park Bridge, which connects Drumoak and Durris, was closed in March last year after major structural problems were detected during a routine inspection.

The bridge abruptly closed earlier this year after an inspection revealed major structural issues, the current temporary traffic order runs out in September.

Aberdeenshire Council has since held a number of meetings with the community to discuss its future, including outlining a potential £12.4million replacement project.

The traffic order stops vehicles from travelling across the category A-listed structure.

It had a weight limit imposed on it in May 2008 and a width-restriction in April 2014, however after it was found to be deteriorating and weak, the bridge was closed to vehicles in March 2019.

Councillors at the Kincardine and Mearns area committee are due to discuss the matter at a meeting on Tuesday.

A report is to be presented to the committee later in the year on the future of a bridge, however the current closure order will run out on September 14.

Currently, those looking to travel this route face an eight-mile diversion.

A report, prepared by roads policy and asset manager David Armitage and roads policy officer John Bruce, that will go before councillors next week said: “This temporary order will expire on 14 September 2020 and, in accordance with the scheme of governance, approval is required from this area committee to replace it with a new order before this date.

“The council has a duty of care to road users and could not reopen the bridge to motor vehicles unless it were structurally safe to do so.

“Following this committee meeting it is proposed to undertake a four-week statutory consultation with interested parties such as the RAC, Road Haulage Association and others.

“This would be followed by a 21-day public consultation with site notices erected at the affected location and giving anyone who wishes to object to the making of the order the opportunity to do so.

“If any objection is received which cannot be resolved the matter will be reported back to this area committee for consideration and determination.

“Given the identified defects in Park Bridge it is imperative that the restrictions continue beyond September and, with the forthcoming expiration of the temporary order, this can only be achieved by the making of a new order. While there is no real option on whether or not to make a new order, some choices are available on the type of order to be implemented.”

If the report recommendations are given the go ahead, it will allow Aberdeenshire Council to begin the process for a new traffic order.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on the proposal.