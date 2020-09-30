Council receives huge salt delivery ahead of Aberdeen winter

Thousands of tonnes of salt have been delivered to Aberdeen in preparation for winter in the city.

The delivery – which arrived from Yorkshire via a 5,000 ship – will be used to treat hundreds of miles of roads and pavements in icy conditions.

A total of 2,500 tonnes of salt arrived at Aberdeen Harbour and has now been moved to the city council’s depots at Bucksburn and Tullos.

It will be supplemented by regular deliveries throughout the winter to ensure the city’s stocks are kept at an adequate level.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “It was fascinating standing at the dockside watching all that salt being unloaded onto lorries to top up the salt stocks in our two main depots.

“Once again we all hope that the oncoming winter will be a moderate one. However, it is reassuring that our gritting teams are getting prepared with tonnes of salt ready to be loaded onto gritters.

“Our staff go above and beyond to ensure the city’s key roads and pavements are kept gritted in line with the agreed prioritisation routes.”

© Courtesy Aberdeen City Council

There are around 560 miles of road and more than 1,200 miles of pavements across the city.

Council chiefs have pledged to ensure around half of the roads and the city’s busiest pavement on Union Street are treated before 7.30am.

Treatment of roads is carried out on a priority basis.

© Courtesy Aberdeen City Council

In a statement, the council said: “Current salt stocks are greater than the total salt used in any one of the last two winters which means that in the event of a similar mild winter, there should be adequate supply.

“There is a potential risk that the coronavirus pandemic could result in supply issues for salt and other winter maintenance supplies.

“However, should it be a harsh winter, the current salt stocks may not be adequate so salt levels will be kept topped up.

“If salt supplies are limited, treating non-strategic routes may have to be restricted to keep traffic flowing along main roads and to allow access to buildings such as our main hospitals.”

Communities can also apply for one-tonne bags of salt, with this year’s scheme to be launched in the coming weeks to supplement the 900 grit bins across the city.