Council pulls funding for north-east street event

A north-east street market has been cancelled after council funding was withdrawn.

Aberdeenshire Council withdrew its funding of Fraserburgh Super Saturdays, with the event planned for May 11 cancelled as a result.

And the authority has blamed falling popularity of the events organised by Fraserburgh Development Trust for the move.

A statement said: “The council has become increasingly concerned over the past 12-18 months about the reducing number of people attending the events and the decreasing number and variety of stalls.

“The council does not believe the project is continuing to have the same level of impact and benefit for the town centre economy it has in the past.

“The council apologises to anyone impacted by this decision and will now work with the development trust to ensure any negative impacts are minimised.”

Alison Noble, co-ordinator of the Fraserburgh Development Trust, said: “This means of course immediately that the first event planned for May 11 has had to be cancelled at short notice.

“Obviously we are very disappointed to take this action but have absolutely no choice but to cancel at this stage.”