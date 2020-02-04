Aberdeen City Council look to sell off properties to help raise £45 million

Hundreds of council-owned properties could be sold off as the cash-strapped local authority looks to claw back £45 million in savings.

Aberdeen City Council agreed to look into cashing in on some of its buildings portfolio following budget talks in 2019.

Now they have put out a tender for prospective buyers to come forward and register their interest in what properties they would be looking at purchasing.

More than 300 sites across the city have been offered for sale, with a total price tag of £45m.

It is hoped the money raised will go towards the ongoing regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.

The sites up for sale include 90 industrial units, 15 offices, 75 shops and 130 ground lease properties.

However, the council will not be considering offers for their most well-known buildings, including shopping centres like Bon Accord and the Trinity Centre, the newly-built The Events Complex Aberdeen (Teca) and Marischal Square.

The 310 sites currently net the local authority more than £5m in passing rent.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed that they were looking at reviewing their commercial property portfolio.

He said: “In 2019, as part of the council’s budget setting process, it was agreed to review its commercial property portfolio, which largely dates back to the former district and regional councils.

“At this stage Aberdeen City Council is simply seeking to gauge market interest in its commercial estate to inform future decision making. It should be noted that the portfolio excludes key locations such as strategic city centre sites Marischal Square and Teca.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Yuill urged the council to ensure they get a fair deal for any property sold.

He said: “There is no commitment from the council, and any sale should take place only if it is value for money and if it’s in the best interests of the council’s finances.

“We would not support any ‘fire sale’ of the council’s assets. However, we will look carefully at any offers the council staff decide on.”