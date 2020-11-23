Council predicts income from Aberdeenshire car parks will be slashed when charges resume in January

North-east council officers have said they are expecting their income from car parks to be low when charges resume next year.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed it would begin charging motorists for using car parks across the region again from January.

Charges have been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a report going up at the Infrastructure Services Committee has said that the council will only be budgeting for 30% of its normal income, as it is expecting that revenue will not return to normal.

The decision to bring back parking charges was endorsed by the recovery reference group in early October.

The report, which will be heard by councillors when the committee meets this week, said: “The decision was taken following internal discussion and consideration of the current issues facing our residents and businesses.

“During full lockdown there would have been minimal income, and local authorities who retained charges saw a 90% decrease in income. The agreed restart will allow for three months of income in the 2020/21 financial year.

“However, it is assumed that revenue will be below forecast due to the longer-term impact of the pandemic and therefore only 30% of budgeted income, based on 2019/20 actual figures, has been allowed for in the period from January to March 2021.”

Car park operatives were previously redeployed during the early months of the pandemic, as businesses within town centres mainly remained shut.

They resumed their regular duties from June 29, particularly focusing on the misuse of disabled parking bays in the car parks across the region.

The report added: “At the start of the pandemic and lockdown period, the charging for use of the off-street car parks was halted along with associated enforcement and maintenance works. This decision was made in the interests of protecting public health, in particular to protect our enforcement staff as well as customers where there would be regular contact with ticket machines and the risk of close contact with others.

“With the easing of lockdown restrictions and a better understanding of what can be done to mitigate against the risk of virus transmission, along with associated issues in a number of towns due to decreased effective parking management measures, there was a need to consider the resumption of charges for using the off-street car parks.”

Aberdeenshire has more than 100 car parks with more than 4,000 parking spaces and charges only apply in 24 of these car parks. Costs to the council include business rates, repairs and maintenance, staffing and enforcement costs.

There is a growing deficit in the car parks budget which has built up since the introduction of free parking in 2014, as car parks are currently not covering their own costs.

It costs £48,000 a month to run car parks in Aberdeenshire, with an income of around £33,000 a month.