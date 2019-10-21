Council praised for Aberdeen flooding clean-up

Council staff have been praised for their efforts to help clear up areas blighted by flooding in Aberdeen.

Stores closed, concerts were cancelled and cars became stranded as city roads turned into rivers.

A number of communities were affected by Friday’s torrential rain and council workers battled to keep drains and roads clear.

Debris could still be seen on many streets after the water subsided.

Among the worst-hit areas was Polmuir Road, which was shut at both ends and where a car was stranded.

In a car park on Cornhill Road, vehicles were partially submerged, while residents in Esslemont Avenue desperately tried to keep the deluge at bay using brushes.

Lidl on Hutcheon Street closed while the Broken Chanter concert at the Lemon Tree was also called off.

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said: “In my ward we have real problems due to the proximity to the Den Burn.

“Nobody could have predicted the sheer volume of water and that’s what caused the problems.

“But we have got to congratulate the roads team from the council and all the residents who helped out.”

Witnesses also told of drivers becoming stuck in the floodwaters – which was several feet deep in places.

Gavin Hendry, of Devanha Gardens West, saw the flooding on Polmuir Road along with his children Isabella, 13, and eight-year-old Cooper.

Gavin said: “We were looking down and we could see a few drivers thinking about going through it.

“One of them got stuck in the middle. It’s quite a common spot for it at the entrance to Duthie Park.”

Isabella added: “When we were walking up the road the water was nearly up to my knees.”

One woman who lives on Polmuir Road said: “The water was really deep at its worst. It was probably three or four feet at one point.”

Meanwhile, a man who lives on Cornhill Road described the scene as he looked on to the flooded car park.

He said: “The area is really prone to it because the water runs down off Watson Street and Westburn Road.

“It’s not a great situation for the people who had cars parked. It was completely flooded and I think there will have been quite a bit of damage.”

In the aftermath, city council workers were seen inspecting various locations, including Persley Bridge.

A council spokesman said: “Officers have been working round the clock since Friday morning and have been working at affected locations, including Persley Bridge, to maintain a traffic flow.”