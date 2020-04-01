Council postpones Aberdeen by-election

An Aberdeen by-election has been officially postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The election for the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward was due to be held on May 14 after Stephen Flynn was elected as MP for Aberdeen South.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, legislation was passed last week giving local authorities the power to postpone votes – and Aberdeen City Council has confirmed it will now not go ahead.

The vote will now take place in November.

In a statement, the council said: “Legislation has been passed in light of the coronavirus pandemic which allows returning officers to postpone forthcoming Scottish local government by-elections and set a new date.

“Returning officer Fraser Bell has decided to postpone the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove by-election and set the new polling day as Thursday, November 5 2020.”