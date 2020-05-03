North-east community will ‘yap about anything’ to help vulnerable people

A north-east community council is offering a service to allow vulnerable people on their own to chat to others during the pandemic.

Ellon Community Council is asking people to contact them with their details.

The group said they have residents who will speak “about anything” as it helps people cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Ellon Community Council said they just need someone’s phone number.

It said: “We’ve got a number of local people willing to yap about anything you fancy, just drop us a message with your phone number and someone will phone you as soon as possible.”

For more information about the scheme, contact the community council at elloncc.org.uk/ or via their Facebook page at facebook.com/EllonCommunityCouncil/