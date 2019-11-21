Council ordered to apologise to Aberdeen resident over bin storage row

Aberdeen City Council has been told to apologise after a resident complained about the number of waste and recycling bins being stored on the pavement outside his home.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found the council was unable to prove it had consulted with residents about bin storage.

The watchdog recommended that the local authority apologised to the man and consulted with residents in future.

It noted that the householder had complained about the council failing to address the issue and had asked that a bin policy was put in place.

The council said that a new mixed recycling service meant there were more bins on the street.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We note the SPSO decision and a plan is underway to undertake the recommended actions.”