Council on standby to close Aberdeen road as more flooding predicted

Aberdeen City Council is on standby to close an Aberdeen road again today.

Riverside Drive, near Duthie Park flooded yesterday at high tide.

And the area is predicted to flood again today, although not as badly, with motorists asked to move their vehicles.

LOCALISED FLOODING WARNING – Parked cars on Riverside Drive are again today advised to move as localised flooding is expected on the road this afternoon at high tide although predicted not as bad as yesterday. We are on standby to close road if needed. https://t.co/6juFjQ7haT pic.twitter.com/AE4LshO7yq — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 15, 2020

Council workers shut Riverside Drive from the King George VI bridge to the Queen Elizabeth bridge yesterday before the river overspilled and sent water streaming on to the road.

Water was seen to be coming over the banks and covering sections of the road before it was closed at around 3pm