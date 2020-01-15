Show Links
Council on standby to close Aberdeen road as more flooding predicted

by Callum Main
15/01/2020, 10:53 am
The River Dee burst it's bank yesterday
Aberdeen City Council is on standby to close an Aberdeen road again today.

Riverside Drive, near Duthie Park flooded yesterday at high tide.

And the area is predicted to flood again today, although not as badly, with motorists asked to move their vehicles.

Council workers shut Riverside Drive from the King George VI bridge to the Queen Elizabeth bridge yesterday before the river overspilled and sent water streaming on to the road.

Water was seen to be coming over the banks and covering sections of the road before it was closed at around 3pm

