Council offers support for Covid-hit north-east businesses

Businesses across the north-east are being offered support to help them get back up and running following Covid-19.

Aberdeenshire Council has put a range of support and assistance measures in place to allow them to reopen as restrictions are eased over the coming weeks.

The local authority said “tough decisions” would have to be taken on how businesses could open their doors quickly and safely.

In order to help them, council officers have created a “one-stop-shop” for those with requests from a range of departments including licencing, environmental health and trading standards.

In a statement, the council said: “With the current lockdown restrictions now easing, communities are again looking at how they can make their town centres more accessible.

“As was the case last year, for many businesses – particularly those in the hospitality, visitor and night-time economies – tough decisions will have to be made on how to open quickly yet viably.

“A wide range of businesses benefited from the support offered by the local authority in 2020 and will be suitably prepared for their reopening.

“But many businesses will have to find different ways of working which may require various regulatory elements including road permits for utilising outdoor space, planning permissions and changes to licencing.

“To streamline that process and reduce timescales on any necessary decision-making, Aberdeenshire Council created a one-stop-shop for business enquiries with a strategic group of officers from economic development, licencing, environmental health and trading standards, planning, transportation, legal and roads and landscape now in place to handle enquiries.”

Businesses in need of support are asked to contact easinglockdownsupport@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

More information and advice is also available on

the council’s website.