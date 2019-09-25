Aberdeen council now holds asbestos database

Council buildings staff can now access information online showing where asbestos can be found across Aberdeen, a new report has revealed.

The database was started after health and safety investigators discovered Aberdeen City Council potentially exposed workers to the material following an incident at Seaton’s Beachview Court in November and during work at Bridge of Don Academy last July.

Unions contacted the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to report the incident in which a fire door which contained asbestos was found to be in a bad state of repair.

A new report, which will be presented to members of the city council’s staff governance committee on Tuesday, said the building teams are now using a central database which holds all asbestos information and is accessible remotely.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden hailed the move as a “good use of technology” to protect its workforce. He added: “It’s about building up intelligence on where all the asbestos is.”

An internal investigation was carried out into the incident at the school, and it was also reported to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), who found that despite being warned that a damaged door contained asbestos two years ago, the authority had not replaced it.

They also found that the contractor carrying out work had not been given an asbestos survey and was only told of the toxic substance during informal, undocumented meetings. The report to councillors states the door was removed from its hinges presenting a “possible risk”.

HSE and the local authority made some recommendations in the wake of the incident, including making sure that any available asbestos survey is provided electronically to all relevant contractors on site.

The report reveals information in the central database will now be available to design teams and building services and can be shared with contractors.

The local authority is also in the process of developing a programme of site inspections, due to be in place by the end of 2019, along with ensuring all site inspections are recorded.