North-east council marks Workers’ Memorial Day

Aberdeenshire Council is set to commemorate International Workers’ Memorial Day today.

The worldwide awareness day takes place on April 28 annually to acknowledge workers around the globe who have died as a result of work-related injury or occupational illness.

The slogan for this year’s annual event is “Remember the Dead, Fight for the Living”.

Councillor Bill Howatson, Provost of Aberdeenshire, said: “Recent events have brought into sharp focus the role our key workers have played in selflessly looking after others.

“At the very least we can collectively say ‘thank you’ by taking a moment to commemorate their fantastic efforts in caring for your family and friends during these unprecedented times by acknowledging their courage, care and commitment today for International Workers’ Memorial Day.

“In general, we should also applaud all workers who have had to adapt quickly to working from home, often juggling their daily work with childcare commitments or coming to terms with completing tasks in isolation.”

Aberdeenshire Council will be marking International Workers’ Memorial Day by observing the national one-minute silence at 11am.

You can show your support on social media by using the #IWMD20 hashtag.

Meanwhile, the Town House Union flag will be lowered to half-mast and the Marischal Square atrium and leopard statue Poised will be lit up purple, the designated colour for IWMD.