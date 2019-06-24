Council looks to move forward with plans to buy First Aberdeen

Councillors are being asked to approve contacting those involved in the proposed sale of First Aberdeen, noting the council’s interest in making a bid.

An urgent motion was brought forward by Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing at today’s full council meeting.

The move follows amendments to stage two of the Transport Bill, which would allow local authorities to run their own bus service.

The motion asks councillors to agree to instruct the council’s director of resources to contact those involved in the proposed sale of First Aberdeen, noting the council’s interest.

It also calls for a report to be brought back with details of how the local authority might make a bid.