Council looks for firm to upgrade heating system at Aberdeen sheltered housing complex

Aberdeen City Council is looking for a contractor to install a new heating system at a sheltered housing complex.

The local authority has issued a tender for the work at Janesfield Manor in Garthdee.

It is hoping to upgrade water heating pipes that are part of the cottages at the Auchinyell Road facility.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said it is due to leaks in the current system that is connected to part of the facility.

She said: “There is leaking underground pipework which requires to be replaced.

“The pipework serves the sheltered cottages associated with the Janesfield Manor sheltered block.”