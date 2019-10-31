Council looking for firms to work on Aberdeen bike hire scheme

Council bosses are on the hunt for potential suppliers to deliver a new bike hire scheme in Aberdeen.

It comes after councillors gave the go-ahead for the scheme, which would be entirely privately financed, last month.

As a result, Aberdeen City Council is holding a suppliers’ event at Marischal College on Monday November 11 to determine what organisations can offer in terms of cycles, docking stations and the management of the project.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the local authority is keen to learn from suppliers on how a bike scheme could be implemented.

He added: “It’s an opportunity for us to give information to suppliers of what we are trying to do and get information from them on potential solutions that they can come up with to try and introduce a bike hire scheme to the city.

He said: “I think a bike hire scheme would be of huge benefit to the city and it’s about taking that to the next stage, moving the project forward and improving accessibility to cycling.”

A report by council officers published last month states there is appetite for the project in Aberdeen and looked at similar ventures running in Edinburgh, Stirling and Dundee.

A total of 32 locations have been suggested where people could pick up a bike, including Union Street at the Music Hall, Broad Street, Robert Gordon University, King Street, Duthie Park/Deeside Way and Aberdeen Airport.

The council is keen third-sector groups attend the suppliers’ event, as well as commercial suppliers, to discuss how they propose a bike hire scheme would operate, contribute to the wider community and how their scheme would grow and be promoted.

The event will take place in the afternoon of Monday November 11 at Marischal College and any company or third-sector group wishing to attend should email TransportStrategy@aberdeencity.gov.uk

The details of this contract are to be posted on the Public Contracts Scotland website and interested parties can register beforehand.

Costs for the scheme are estimated at between £384,000 and £640,000 to set up and £153,600 and £256,000 to run.

Operational costs would vary depending on several factors including the scale of the scheme and the duration of contract.