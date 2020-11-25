Council looking for contractor to demolish disused Aberdeen school

Council chiefs are on the lookout for a contractor to knock down a disused Aberdeen school.

Braeside School was last used in 2014 for pupils from the Hamilton School briefly before it closed its doors for the final time that summer.

In 2016 Aberdeen City Council looked into if the school could be reopened to accommodate pupils from Airyhall Primary, which was overcrowded at the time.

It was thought the youngsters could use the former school until a new school at Countesswells was built, however, plans were scrapped in 2018 after it emerged it could cost £422,000 to bring back into use, with concerns raised about the amount to implement the necessary repairs.

Now, the local authority has confirmed it will be demolished, with the main building of the school as well as the janitor’s lodge to be knocked down.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The commencement of the demolition is scheduled for early 2021.

“Following completion of the works, the site will be surplus to the Council’s requirements. The Council will then seek to dispose of the site on the open market at an appropriate time.”

The estimated value of the work is judged to be around £120,000.

A contract for the work was posted by the authority on Public Contracts Scotland on November 10, with the posting to remain open until December 7.

Earlier this year, it was also the target of vandals, who forced entry into the school in February and caused significant damage to its interior.

Councillor Ian Yuill, who represents the area, said: “Although it has been closed as a school for some time, the demolition of Braeside Infant School building will mark the end of an era.

“I know that local residents will be watching carefully what proposals emerge for the redevelopment of the Braeside Infant School site.”