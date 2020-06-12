Council leaders lodge motion to honour Aberdeen public sector workers

Council chiefs have hailed Aberdeen’s public sector employees for their work keeping the city safe during the Covid-19 crisis.

The local authority’s administration leaders have lodged a motion at the upcoming urgent business committee meeting later this month recognising staff who have played a role in protecting the public.

It lauds workers as “public service champions” and thanks them for their efforts.

If the motion is passed, a working group will be formed with the aim of organising an event to honour those in the public sector.

The group would consist of the Lord Provost, depute provost, the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and the city’s Burgesses of Guild.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “The sheer drive and determination of the cities entire workforce regardless of organisation has been immense. It’s appropriate we recognise that in a suitable way once conditions allow.”

Fellow co-leader Jenny Laing added: “The coronavirus has emphasised how valuable public sector workers are to the city of Aberdeen.

“I am therefore delighted that a working group is going to be set up to bring forward plans on how best Aberdeen can show its gratitude to our public service champions.”

Independent Alliance leader Marie Boulton – who has volunteered during the pandemic as part of a scheme to help vulnerable residents in Deeside – said: “I know first the direct impact that volunteers have had being able to reassure loved ones that their families are safe and helping to combat the effects of isolation and loneliness, especially on our elderly residents.”

The bid to honour the employees was welcomed by trade union leaders.

Aberdeen City Unison branch secretary Leslie Tarr called on ministers to recognise their contribution by ensuring their jobs are protected.

He said: “Unison would welcome any initiative that recognises and honours the role of public sector workers during the pandemic.

“I am very proud of the members of the Unison Branch who has step up to ensure that vital services have been maintained and provided support to the ‘hubs’ that have been running to provide child care for key works and maintain services to vulnerable adults and children.

“This recognition of public sector workers is long overdue and I welcome to co-leaders’ initiative.

“I would ask that their example be taken by the governments north and south of the border in a tangible way by addressing the growing and serious funding gap that has developed in the public sector as a result of Covid-19.

“The biggest honour to give these staff is to ensure they keep their jobs in the coming months. It’s time for Ms Sturgeon and Mr Johnson to follow the lead of our co-leaders.”

