Council leader’s fury at ‘double standards’ over Aberdeen lockdown

Council chiefs have accused the Scottish Government of “double standards” over differences in Covid-19 measures imposed on Aberdeen and Glasgow.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday evening measures would be introduced in Glasgow, such as restrictions on visiting other households.

But bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open – unlike last month’s local lockdown in Aberdeen, where they were forced to close and a five-mile travel limit was introduced.

The difference between the two approaches was due to Aberdeen’s cluster being linked to a number of bars in the city, while the rise in cases in Glasgow has been attributed to the disease being transmitted in homes.

However, Aberdeen City Council’s leaders have questioned why businesses in Glasgow have been allowed to remain open while Aberdeen’s were ordered to close.

Co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It would appear that our First Minister has one rule for Aberdeen and another rule for Glasgow.

“Nobody wants to see the Glasgow economy shut down unnecessarily however serious questions need to be answered by the First Minister as to what evidence she has to suggest that it is not safe to visit each other’s houses but it is safe to meet the very same people in pubs and restaurants throughout the affected areas.”

He added: “Aberdeen’s fragile economy was hammered thanks to the First Minister’s statutory restrictions and many places have decided simply not to reopen until 2021, instead making staff redundant.”

“The First Minister owes an explanation to businesses and citizens of Aberdeen and rather than hide behind so-called confidential information, she should share the information with the public as to why it’s one rule for Aberdeen and one rule for the central belt when it comes to statutory restrictions.”

Glasgow is a "yes" city so escapes the lockdown Aberdeen had. — Douglas Lumsden (@dlumsden) September 1, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Mr Lumsden suggested the reason Aberdeen had been the subject of stricter lockdown measures was because it had voted in favour of staying in the UK in the 2014 independence referendum.

That sparked a backlash from political opponents, including Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken, who branded his comments “irresponsible”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “These are deeply unfortunate and disappointing comments given the leader of Aberdeen City Council not only knows exactly why hospitality businesses had to close in Aberdeen but was supportive of that action.

“The evidence in Aberdeen was clear that significant transmission was taking place in hospitality premises.

“The evidence in Glasgow is that transmission is taking place in the home, as a result of travel, and due to known clusters which Test and Protect are managing.

“We welcome the support of the leaders of Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire for the recommendations of the public health authorities and will review the measures in seven days, to see if further steps need to be taken.

“The objective is to stem the spread of the virus with the least impact on lives and the economy.”