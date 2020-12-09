Council leaders call for north-east to stick to restrictions as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire remain in Level two

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will not be handed tighter Covid-19 restrictions this week – but Nicola Sturgeon warned the threat of tougher restrictions remains.

Local leaders had warned citizens to expect the worst, with national health chiefs and ministers recommending the north-east be moved to level three of the Scottish Government’s framework for a second consecutive week.

However, with the number of infections lower than last week, the First Minister revealed the area would be kept in level two for now.

But she added the number of cases is not coming down as quickly as health officials would like – and admitted tougher measures could yet be introduced if the situation does not improve.

Ms Sturgeon added there was evidence of community transmission, rather than new cases being linked to a small number of outbreaks.

“In the last week, cases have fallen in both areas,” she said.

“However, it is worth stressing cases have not fallen in either area by as much as we would like to see, and there is still evidence that the levels of infection are due to transmission in the community rather than outbreaks in workplaces or care homes.

“We cannot rule out a move to level three in the weeks ahead.”

© Supplied by Scottish Parliament

The First Minister urged people in the north-east to stick to the rules, insisting that doing so is “the only way to suppress the virus”.

News both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are to remain in level two was warmly welcomed by the two local authorities.

However, council leaders echoed Ms Sturgeon’s call for residents to stick to the restrictions.

“It’s a big relief,” Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said.

“However, the number of cases has been rising across the board over the last month so everyone needs to follow the rules.

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“There is work to be done and the council will be playing its part. Nobody can rest on their laurels – even though it is good news we can all appreciate there is still a lot to do.

“We need to be working together at all levels of government to get the numbers down. Hopefully, once there is a downward trend we can start thinking about getting into level one.”

While Andy Kille, the leader of Aberdeenshire Council, added: “I would encourage all Aberdeenshire residents and businesses to adhere to the Scottish Government and NHS guidance and restrictions in respect to Covid-19, which includes FACTS.

“We are working with the Scottish Government. The chief executive Jim Savege and I had a productive meeting with Cabinet Secretary for Finance Kate Forbes MSP on Saturday, December 5, where we put our case for Aberdeenshire remaining in level 2. I am also grateful to the support of NHS colleagues.

© DC Thomson

“The council will provide support to our communities and businesses in accordance with the level Aberdeenshire is placed.

“I would like to pay tribute to colleagues working in the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership who have provided frontline support to those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their families and more generally staff across the council whose response over the course of this year has been fantastic. I would like to also commend our partners who have assisted us over the last 12 months.

“I am pleased with this decision. We must redouble our efforts on FACTS. We are glad the Scottish Government listened to us on this occasion and with the cooperation of every Aberdeenshire resident and business I am hopeful matters will improve soon.”

Business chiefs in the region also hailed the news, saying a move to level three would have a “damaging” effect on the north-east economy.

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Inspired naturally welcomes the news following the latest review as this is a crucial time for retailers and hospitality in the city centre in the busy Christmas period.

“A potential move to level three for either Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire would have been hugely damaging to the north-east economy, just as confidence was starting to be restored.

“The considerable effort from our businesses in creating a safe and welcoming city centre has no doubt helped to reassure and we are delighted to be open for business to all from across the north-east.

© DCT Media/Jim Irvine

“To further help with this, many of our stores will stay open later throughout the week, allowing the public to potentially stagger their visits.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Businesses, retailers and people across the north-east will be letting out a collective sigh of relief at this announcement.

“The virus is clearly still a risk to the health of some but we must learn to live safely with it. Not doing so continues to threaten many more livelihoods.

© Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Since June, the Chamber has been asking the government to trust businesses as part of the solution and not the problem. People will choose to go to places, to work, to shop, for leisure and entertainment that have clearly put measures in place to safeguard their health. In turn these people must display appropriate levels of personal responsibility and behaviour reflecting that things, for now, remain different. Everyone has a role to play.

“This ‘soft contract’ will ensure that our economy can continue to try to recover from earlier blows while, hopefully, avoiding more severe measures following the controversial relaxation of measures for the festive period.”