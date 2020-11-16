Council leader ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Aberdeenshire placed in level three

The leader of Aberdeenshire Council has admitted he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Covid-19 restrictions are tightened in the region.

Aberdeenshire could move to level three of the Scottish Government’s framework tomorrow following a spike in the number of infections.

The area has been in level two since the system was introduced at the start of this month, but cases have risen in recent weeks.

It follows outbreaks of coronavirus in some parts of Aberdeenshire, such as Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

A final decision on where each local authority would be placed was due earlier today at a meeting of the Scottish Government’s cabinet, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expected to outline the decisions in Parliament later.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford admitted the trend was “worrying” and called on residents to stick to the new rules.

He said: “We have worked closely with Public Health over the last few days and have seen a worrying increase in the new cases being reported in Aberdeenshire.

“We will await with interest to see what is said at the weekly briefing but we will not be surprised if we are moved into level three – based on the continued increase in our numbers.

“That will be disappointing but we must, as we have since the start of this long process, follow the health guidance and their recommendations.

“To get back down to level two and hopefully then to level one or level zero, we need everyone to keep following the basic rules.

“We know is getting increasingly hard, and that everyone is totally sick and tired of having their lives disrupted, but following the basic rules is what will get us through this – and the more rigorous everyone is in doing their bit, the quicker we can all hopefully get back some kind of normality.”

Meanwhile, there had also been fears Aberdeen could be moved to level three – but the city is expected to stay in level two for now.

Council chiefs have welcomed news the city’s status is not likely to be altered.

Local authority co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “I think it is fair enough that we remain in level two for now.

“If we had been moved up to level three it would have been a disaster for local businesses and jobs.

“At this stage, we feel level two is the right place to be.

“I hope the data will show us moving down into level one quite quickly. Jobs depend on us getting back to as close to normality as we can as soon as it is safe.

“We have got to be working to reduce infections and transmissions, and everyone has a part to play.”