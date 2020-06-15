Council leader warns of additional costs to Aberdeen projects because of Covid-19

A council leader has warned the cost of a number of major development projects in the city is set to rise because of coronavirus.

Building works on developments, including the revamp of Provost Skene’s House and Union Terrace Gardens were halted earlier this year due to the lockdown.

Contractors also locked up sites where thousands of council houses are being built across the city when coronavirus restrictions were enforced.

Sites are slowly opening up again under phase one of the Scottish Government’s route map back to normality with preparatory works now permitted.

However, city council co-leader Douglas Lumsden – who is also the city council’s finance convener – warned the incomplete projects could incur additional costs as a result of the enforced shutdown.

Although they have been shut down for much of the last three months, sites across the city are still incurring costs.

This is due to the need for security, as well as expenses for items such as scaffolding and equipment required even when sites are idle.

A report is due to go before councillors later this month detailing the effect of the Covid-19 crisis on the authority’s capital projects.

And although Mr Lumsden was unwilling to say at this stage how much the projects would overrun by, he admitted there would be an impact.

He said: “There is going to be an impact on the timetables and the budgets for the capital programme. We don’t know yet how significant that is going to be – we will find that out later this month.

“Despite the shutdown, there are still a number of costs associated with the sites, such as scaffolding.

“In the case of Provost Skene’s House, the work is being carried out by building services, which means we have to keep paying those guys until the work is completed.”

Restoration of the house was due to cost around £3.8 million, while the project to revamp Union Terrace Gardens has a budget of around £28 million.

Work on both projects began in earnest last year.

And following the 2017 local elections, the local authority pledged to build 2,000 new council houses and 3,000 affordable homes by 2022. A total of £250 million was agreed for the project at the following year’s budget.

Mr Lumsden added: “It is likely all these projects are going to be a bit more expensive because of the delays caused by Covid-19.

“We will find out how significant the cost is later this month when the report comes back from council officers.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said delays to the city’s capital programme were “to be expected”.

He added: “These are exceptional times and the halting of these projects for several months is bound to delay their completion.

“Sadly it seems inevitable costs will also be going up.

“Along with others, I would like to see the detail before jumping to conclusions about what should happen with these projects.”

However, SNP leader Alex Nicoll accused the administration of using the pandemic as an excuse for the projects running over time and budget.

He said: “Given the administration’s abysmal record of keeping projects on time and to budget it will come as no surprise to hear costs have further spiralled out of control.

“There was absolutely no chance the administration were going to deliver these projects on budget and on time and they will now simply hide behind Covid-19 as the reason for their shortcomings.”