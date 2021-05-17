Council leader on mission to bring ‘future prosperity’ to Aberdeen citizens

The leader of Aberdeen City Council has pledged to make bringing “future prosperity” to its citizens her priority after assuming sole charge.

Labour’s Jenny Laing is now the single leader of the local authority after councillors voted not to replace Conservative co-leader Douglas Lumsden last week after being elected as an MSP earlier this month.

Ryan Houghton, the Tories’ group leader, had been nominated to take over the role.

However, he withdrew his bid due to the fallout caused by controversial remarks dating back several years, saying the issue had become “political football”.

It means the city council has one outright leader for the first time since 2017, although Labour remain in a coalition with the Tories and independent councillors.

Speaking for the first time since the decision not to appoint a second co-leader was made by the council’s urgent business committee, Mrs Laing outlined her mission to protect Aberdeen’s “social and economic future”.

Key to that, she claimed, is a focus on issues such as the level of poverty in the city.

Recovery crucial issue for leader

“As a leader of the council I have always had a focus on the future prosperity of the city,” Mrs Laing said.

“That’s why I have worked very hard through our community planning partnership to make sure our local outcome improvement plan is embedded.

“The Covid situation has shone a spotlight, particularly on areas around social and economic issues, and we are working collectively to bring forward projects and proposals that will allow us to secure the social and economic future of the city; not just for those who are here currently but for those who will live, work and visit here in the future as well.

“My message is that as an administration, whether it’s in the last four years or the previous five where we had a similar coalition agreement, has always had the desire to deliver for the people of Aberdeen.

“We have a good track record. We are seeing new council houses, new schools and transport projects.

“Equally it’s about the investment in the people as well as the place. That’s the work we have done around community planning, things we have done around free school meals and tackling the poverty that exists in the city. All these things have been at the forefront of this and the previous administration’s plans.

“We want to make sure we continue on that journey.”

Labour values ‘at heart of plans’

Despite being in power, Labour’s nine-strong group on Aberdeen City Council remain suspended from the party for entering the coalition with the Conservatives.

However, Mrs Laing insisted the party’s principles remain at the heart of the administration’s decisions – and promised to deliver “prosperity” for the people of Aberdeen.

“I stood for election on a Labour manifesto, which is at the heart of the council’s strategic delivery plans, and I want to make sure that in the last year of this administration’s term we continue to deliver on that plan,” she said.

“That is what will make the difference for the people of Aberdeen and will ensure there is prosperity for people across Aberdeen. No matter what your background or circumstances are, you will have the opportunity to share in the prosperity of this city.

“Covid has shown us all that the economic and social aspects within the city are fragile, and we need to make sure we are all pulling together to lead the city into that recovery phase and ensure we are providing our citizens with every opportunity to share in the prosperity of Aberdeen moving forward.”