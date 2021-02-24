Council launches drive to empower Aberdeen residents

Aberdeen residents are being urged to sign up for a scheme designed to help them have a positive impact in their communities.

Community Planning Aberdeen (CPA) has launched a recruitment drive to encourage people to join Local Empowerment Groups (LEGs) in the city.

The groups are made up of local people who can improve outcomes for people in areas across Aberdeen, using their own knowledge and experience.

CPA is a network of public, private and third sector organisations which work together to make improvements in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing, the chair of CPA, said: “The Locality Empowerment Groups provide our citizens with the ideal opportunity to positively influence what happens within their communities. By sharing their experiences and knowledge local residents can help to identify the needs within their community and ensure resources are channelled to where they are required.

“We can only achieve our goal of making Aberdeen a place where everyone can prosper if we work in partnership to shape our communities, therefore I would encourage local residents to get involved with the new groups to ensure we create a better and brighter future for us all.”

In a statement published as part of the recruitment drive, CPA said: “The role of a LEG member is intended to be as flexible as possible, ensuring people can contribute in various ways.

“This may be through attending LEG sessions, participation in surveys or online forums.

“There are no set time commitments expected of LEG members and involvement can be as little or as much as suits the individual and their circumstances.”

The organisation is particularly keen to hear from all ages, minority ethnic groups, non-British nationals, LGBTQI+ people and those with disabilities.

Anyone with an interest in joining a LEG should email localityplanning@aberdeencity.gov.uk