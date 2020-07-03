Council issues parking charge reminder as Aberdeen continues recovery

Drivers are being reminded that parking charges continue to apply across Aberdeen – as traffic volume begins to rise.

Car usage has already returned to between 60% and 70% of levels seen prior to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Along with other local authorities, Aberdeen City Council has made temporary changes to road layouts to help people maintain physical distancing and allow businesses to start trading again.

The council’s £1.76 million Spaces for People project has created alternative routes so drivers can access shops and services, while promoting walking, cycling and public transport.

The council’s transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s wonderful to see activity safely resuming in the city thanks to our interventions, which are supported by business leaders and NHS Grampian.

“We are accommodating the car user but it’s important that drivers use designated spaces and remember that parking charges continue to apply, both on and off street.

“By keeping to the rules we can protect people, preserve access for residents and businesses, and bring in even more visitors.”

City wardens will be patrolling the streets to monitor parking.