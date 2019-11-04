Council invests £40k to tackle period poverty in Aberdeen schools

Almost 200,000 sanitary products were purchased for schools in Aberdeen last year.

Aberdeen City Council announced it had made an investment of £40,000 across schools for the provision of free products for 2018-19.

It followed the successful access to sanitary products pilot in July 2017-18 in Harlaw, Torry and St Machar Academies and Tullos Primary School.

It was agreed to extend the project into all other schools in the local authority area.

A freedom of information request made to the council revealed in the last school year, 2018-19, a total of 194,144 products were purchased.

The products, which include tampons and sanitary pads, cost £9,913.90.

Currently they can be easily accessed in all the academies who were surveyed on their methods earlier this year in February.

According to the data, they are available in a wide range of places in Aberdeen Grammar School, Bridge of Don Academy, Harlaw Academy, Hazlehead Academy and Bucksburn Academy.

Other schools, such as Cults Academy and Oldmachar Academy, have baskets of products in some toilets, while at Northfield Academy, Lochside Academy and St Machar Academy, pupils can pick them up from a member of staff or medical staff.

Dyce Academy did not respond to the survey.

Aberdeen City Council said although it currently provides free tampons and pads, it is looking into introducing re-usable products for the next phase of the initiative.

It is expected to be piloted in some secondary schools before the end of 2019 and potentially rolled out across all secondary schools in the city.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are delighted that the investment in a free sanitary products distribution scheme across schools has been well received as we want to ensure the dignity and wellbeing of our young people is enhanced.

“The next phase of the programme is to introduce reusable products and this is being piloted in some secondary schools this term and thereafter rolled out across all secondary schools in the city.”

Reusable sanitary products are becoming increasingly popular amid the backlash against plastic.

Alternatives to disposable items include cloth pads made from natural, absorbent fabrics, which can be rewashed, as well as menstrual cups.