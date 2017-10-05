Aberdeen Council HQ to host Christmas market stalls

Market stalls at this year’s Aberdeen Christmas market will be set up in the quad of Marischal College.

The hunt is on for stall holders to sign up for the Haan market in December with a funfair and ice rink on Broad Street.

Ongoing work to the street will be suspended and a temporary surface laid to allow the market to take place.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of city centre business body Aberdeen Inspired, said he had learned lessons from previous years of the market on Union Terrace and was now looking to boost local produce.

The Christmas Village will be open for around six weeks from late November.