Council hearing ‘four years late’ says north-east mum

A woman who alleges a north-east council mistreated her has been granted a hearing more than four years after she first complained.

The woman, who cannot be named, alerted police and Aberdeenshire Council after allegations emerged a boy had physically and sexually abused her two young daughters and up to 13 other children.

Later, council officials said the actions of the boy were “rough play”.

Police said the boy did not commit a crime and he was never charged with any offence, but a senior police officer later apologised to the woman in writing, after admitting police did not investigate the issue properly.

However, the woman wants Aberdeenshire Council to address a series of allegations.

She claims a council-led panel dismissed the sex abuse claims and, instead, accused her of posing a risk of emotionally harming her daughters.

The woman alleges council staff questioned whether the woman had a psychiatric condition that causes parents to invent illnesses in their children to gain attention.

She also claims social workers disregarded a doctor’s concerns that an injury to one of her daughters could have been inflicted deliberately.

The doctor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, called a council social worker to say the bruising could have been inflicted on purpose.

But the social worker told a colleague the doctor had said the bruising was not suspicious.

The doctor then wrote to the council to say he had been misinterpreted. The letter said: “I did state that, because of the potential repeat pattern of the same bruises, this raised sufficient concern for me to contact the social worker.”

A leading child welfare expert carried out an investigation at the request of the woman and concluded there were a series of concerns about how the council handled the investigation.

The woman complained about the issue to the council in June 2014 – and a social work complaints review committee is to meet on Friday to discuss the case.

The woman told the Evening Express: “I am ultimately pleased to finally have a date on which the committee is to sit.

“However, it’s extremely saddening it has taken four-and-a-half years to get to this point.

“I look forward to hearing what they have to say on this matter, along with their response to my case.

“The stress of waiting has been very difficult.

“It has also caused a huge, yet needless, financial burden on me as a single parent in having to protect my children through the courts as social work refuse to do so.”

A council spokesman said: “This is a complex and sensitive matter that we are treating seriously.

“We can confirm everything is in place for the session to take place this Friday.”