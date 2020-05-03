Council hands out £60,000 to help north-east groups

A north-east council has handed out £60,000 from its community resilience fund.

The cash can be used by groups from across Aberdeenshire and they are allowed to apply for a maximum of £2,000 each.

The local authority agreed to set up a fund to the value of £200,000 on March 18.

Its business services committee agreed that £20,000 will be handed out to each area of the region.

Members were told at a meeting this week that almost 40 applications had been made over the past month with one of those for hand sanitiser.

Area manager Janelle Clark told councillors applications had been received for both its central fund and the cash available for each area of Aberdeenshire.

She said they have funding bids “coming in all the time” with different groups looking for help.

Ms Clark said: “We have had three applications for the central fund.

“One was led by the area manager and that was for PPE, mainly hand sanitisers, for all the community groups who are operating across Aberdeenshire.

“One was for welfare packs to go out to families across Aberdeenshire.

“The other was for alcohol and drugs support forums to allow them to continue providing their support through the use of virtual technology.

“Across the six areas there have been a total of 34 applications, and (among) these, money to be used for issuing leaflets in local areas and buying mobile phones for some groups.

“Spend to date is just short of £60,000 and we have applications coming in all the time.”

Councillors praised the use of the fund and also the community groups working in Aberdeenshire during the challenge of the coronavirus crisis.

Councillor Fergus said he fully supported the scheme and said it was “excellent” that the local authority had it set up for the community.

He said: “I certainly welcome this community resilience fund and it is excellent we have a structure like this in place.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said the fund may well be required for the difficult months ahead.

He said: “This funding is not a short-term fix. Some of this funding may be required for quite a while and into the future.

“So we need to be aware of that.”

Councillor Mark Findlater said it was crucia the work being done by community organisations carried on once the coronavirus crisis was at an end.

He said: “My point is once we’re passed this pandemic and we’re in recovery mode it is important we keep the momentum built during this going.” Criteria for being eligible for the community resilience fund will be flexible, but usage must be connected to community resilience.

They will be available on a first come first served basis.

Meanwhile, councillors agreed to defer a decision on whether Aberdeenshire Council should become an accredited Living Wage employer.

The local authority has been considering options around becoming accredited under the scheme with Living Wage Scotland (LWS) for some time.

To receive this status, the Real Living Wage (RLW) must be paid as a minimum to all direct employees and agency suppliers taken on through contracts.

Currently, 20 out of the 32 Scottish local authorities have the full status, including Aberdeen City Council. The current RLW is set at £9.30 per hour.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie said it was not the ideal time for the local authority to be pursuing the Living Wage status.

She said: “The partnership have been working on this for quite some time.

“Just now is not the best time for it to be pursued in terms of resources.”

Ritchie Johnson, director of business services, said the introduction of a living wage would be considered after the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I did not want to pre-judge the recommendations of the committee.

“I would be very happy if we bring this back in as part of the pandemic recovery plan.”

