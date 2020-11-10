Council hail success of grant scheme aimed at north-east town centres

Dozens of north-east businesses have secured cash designed to help town centres recover from the economic impact of Covid-19.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Town Centre Phoenix Fund was launched in May to allow companies to bounce back from the pandemic.

One-off grants of either £10,000 or £5,000 were offered to one project in each eligible town centre through the £190,000 fund created from a mixture of council reserves and proceeds from the Coastal Communities Fund.

Local authority bosses said 25 companies applied for a cash boost from their Town Centre Phoenix Fund.

Matt Lockley, economic development service manager at Aberdeenshire Council, said they have handed out funding for a number of different schemes.

He said: “I am delighted to announce that 25 town centre organisations have applied for and been successful in receiving this vital money for a number of projects ranging from marketing to include building a phone app, loyalty schemes and digital resilience to initiatives looking to promote trails and walking and mini public realm – the list is very varied.

“Our teams will also continue providing advice and support to businesses as they strive to bring shoppers back into their town centres.”

The council intentionally chose to keep the criteria for the fund fairly flexible and allow business leaders to decide how best to use these funds in their local area.

Infrastructure Services Committee chairman, councillor Peter Argyle, said: “This has been a very difficult and challenging time for all our businesses and it was vital we provided our town centres with the means to battle back and inspire shoppers to return to the high street.

“Our town centres are important retail, service and social places and have, for many years, been trying to adapt to increasing competition from out of town and online shopping opportunities. I am confident that our significant investment in these projects will reap benefits for businesses in the months to come.”